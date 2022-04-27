How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Patrick Rodgers is in 11th position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rodgers' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Rodgers has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)