How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot on the eighth green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Patrick Rodgers is in 11th position with a score of -5.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Mexico Open

Rodgers' Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Rodgers has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

58

-1

$19,522

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+3

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+3

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

38

+6

$53,400

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
