Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Patrick Rodgers plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Rodgers' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 10 -13 $198,925 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 58 -1 $19,522

