How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Rodgers' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
10
-13
$198,925
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)