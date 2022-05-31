How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Wu and Patrick Rodgers walk off the ninth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Rodgers' Statistics

Rodgers will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Over Rodgers' last seven trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish here is 33rd.

Rodgers has played well enough to make the cut in four of his last seven events at Muirfield Village GC.

Rodgers failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 10 -13 $198,925 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 58 -1 $19,522 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0

