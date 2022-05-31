How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rodgers has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Over Rodgers' last seven trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish here is 33rd.
- Rodgers has played well enough to make the cut in four of his last seven events at Muirfield Village GC.
- Rodgers failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
10
-13
$198,925
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
