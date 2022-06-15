How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 27, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Patrick Rodgers lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers placed 31st in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +4 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Rodgers' Statistics

Rodgers has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 10 -13 $198,925

