How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers placed 31st in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +4 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
10
-13
$198,925
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
