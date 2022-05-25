How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 75th-place finish in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the PGA Championship.
How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Kizzire's Statistics
- Kizzire has made the cut in three straight events.
- Kizzire has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Kizzire has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Kizzire finished third on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
83
-4
$16,198
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
