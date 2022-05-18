How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after an 83rd-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kizzire's Statistics
- Kizzire has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
83
-4
$16,198
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
Regional restrictions apply.
