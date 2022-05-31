How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Patton Kizzire watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Patton Kizzire missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He'll be after better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kizzire's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kizzire has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

Kizzire wound up 38th in his only recent finish at this course.

Kizzire has made the cut one time in his last six events at this course.

The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Kizzire missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 75 +15 $23,950 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 83 -4 $16,198 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.