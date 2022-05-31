How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Patton Kizzire missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He'll be after better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Kizzire's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kizzire has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.
- Kizzire wound up 38th in his only recent finish at this course.
- Kizzire has made the cut one time in his last six events at this course.
- The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Kizzire missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
83
-4
$16,198
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
