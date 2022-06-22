How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Travelers Championship in 2021, missing the cut. The No. 146 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Kizzire's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kizzire has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kizzire has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+8
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
83
-4
$16,198
How To Watch
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
