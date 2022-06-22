Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Patton Kizzire plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Patton Kizzire had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Travelers Championship in 2021, missing the cut. The No. 146 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Kizzire's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kizzire has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kizzire has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +8 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +12 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 75 +15 $23,950 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 83 -4 $16,198

