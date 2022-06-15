How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 U.S. Open is underway, and Patton Kizzire is in 102nd position with a score of +4.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Kizzire's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Kizzire has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kizzire has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
83
-4
$16,198
How To Watch
Second Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
