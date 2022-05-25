How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Barjon enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 65th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Barjon's Statistics
- Barjon has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Barjon has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
