How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Barjon enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 65th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barjon's Statistics

Barjon has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Barjon has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.