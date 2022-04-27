Paul Barjon at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Barjon takes the course in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
Barjon's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Barjon has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Barjon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+15
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
