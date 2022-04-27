Paul Barjon at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Barjon takes the course in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Barjon's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Barjon has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Barjon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +15 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0

