Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Paul Barjon plays his second shot on the third hole during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Barjon looks to improve upon his 20th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Barjon's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Barjon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0

