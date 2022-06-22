How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Paul Barjon carded a 46th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:

Barjon's Statistics

Barjon has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Barjon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 46 -1 $26,535 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0

