How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Paul Barjon carded a 46th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Barjon's Statistics
- Barjon has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Barjon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
46
-1
$26,535
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)