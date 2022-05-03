How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barjon's Statistics

Barjon has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +15 $0

Regional restrictions apply.