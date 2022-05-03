How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Barjon's Statistics
- Barjon has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Barjon has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+15
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)