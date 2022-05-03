Skip to main content

How to Watch Paul Casey at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Paul Casey tees off on #1 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Paul Casey tees off on #1 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Casey, the No. 26 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.

How to Watch Paul Casey at the Wells Fargo Championship

Casey's Statistics

  • Casey has finished with the best score in back-to-back rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Casey has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • Casey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

E

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

3

-11

$1,380,000

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

72

+13

$24,120

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

15

-8

$189,000

October 14-17

The CJ Cup @ Summit

25

-17

$70,506

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Penguins vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_10902875 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Charlotte at North Carolina

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers vs. Phillies

By Evan Massey18 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle (L) walks with Jonas Blixt during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy