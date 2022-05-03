How to Watch Paul Casey at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Casey, the No. 26 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.
How to Watch Paul Casey at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Casey's Statistics
- Casey has finished with the best score in back-to-back rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Casey has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Casey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
3
-11
$1,380,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
72
+13
$24,120
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
25
-17
$70,506
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)