How to Watch Paul Casey at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Paul Casey tees off on #1 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Casey, the No. 26 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8.

How to Watch Paul Casey at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Casey's Statistics

Casey has finished with the best score in back-to-back rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Casey has finished below par six times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

Casey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 3 -11 $1,380,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 72 +13 $24,120 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 25 -17 $70,506

Regional restrictions apply.