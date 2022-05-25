How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 coming off a ninth-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his last competition.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Malnati's Statistics
- Malnati will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.
- Malnati has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in three straight.
- Malnati has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Malnati missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
