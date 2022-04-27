How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati will appear in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 42nd-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Malnati's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Malnati has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
