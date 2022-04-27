How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Peter Malnati takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Malnati will appear in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 42nd-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Malnati's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Malnati has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0

