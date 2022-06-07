How to Watch Peter Malnati at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Malnati's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Malnati has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Malnati has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)