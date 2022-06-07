How to Watch Peter Malnati at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Peter Malnati plays a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Malnati looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Malnati's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Malnati has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Malnati has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187

