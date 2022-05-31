How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati looks to show better in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Malnati's Statistics
- Malnati has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Malnati has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- In Malnati's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 41st.
- Malnati has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last four trips to Muirfield Village GC.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
