How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Peter Malnati lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Malnati looks to show better in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Malnati's Statistics

Malnati has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Malnati has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

In Malnati's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 41st.

Malnati has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last four trips to Muirfield Village GC.

He missed the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600

