How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Live Stream on fuboTV
Malnati's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Malnati has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Malnati has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- The last time Malnati competed at this course (2021), he placed 54th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
