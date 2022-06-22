How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Peter Malnati plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Malnati looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:

Malnati's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Malnati has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Malnati has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

The last time Malnati competed at this course (2021), he placed 54th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 9 -21 $247,975 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762

