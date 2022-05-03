How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Peter Malnati takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 43rd in this tournament a year ago, Peter Malnati has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Malnati's Statistics

Malnati has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700

