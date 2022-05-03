How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 43rd in this tournament a year ago, Peter Malnati has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Malnati's Statistics
- Malnati has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
