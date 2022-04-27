Skip to main content

How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Peter Uihlein plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Peter Uihlein is in 46th position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Mexico Open

Uihlein's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Uihlein has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Uihlein has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

69

+3

$17,716

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

36

-6

$16,488

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

38

-6

$17,575

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

55

+5

$18,160

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
