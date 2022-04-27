How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Peter Uihlein is in 46th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Uihlein's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Uihlein has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Uihlein has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
69
+3
$17,716
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)