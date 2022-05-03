How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Peter Uihlein enters play in Potomac, Maryland seeking better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Mexico Open

How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Uihlein's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Uihlein has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Uihlein has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 69 +3 $17,716 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 38 -6 $17,575 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160

