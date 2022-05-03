How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Uihlein enters play in Potomac, Maryland seeking better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Mexico Open
How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Uihlein's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Uihlein has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Uihlein has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
69
+3
$17,716
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
