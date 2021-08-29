How to Watch the BMW Championship, Final Round

Bryson DeChambeau decided this tournament that he was just going to eagle everything. Some birdies. It was a bold strategy, Cotton.

Through three rounds it is hard to talk about anything other than Bryson DeChambeau (-21), but while not as flashy, Patrick Cantlay (-21) is tied for the lead, and would be in the lead with a par on the final hole Saturday. Cantlay has been feeding on a stray dose of birdies (23, tournament leader) to keep pace with, and has arguably, outplayed the flashy DeChambeau who is having one a career-best tournament.

Will the BMW Championship go to one of the leaders in the final pairing or the field?

How to Watch:

Date: August 29, 2021

Time: 12p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the BMW Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seriously, DeChambeau was on fire and has four (FOUR) eagles through three rounds, including these back-to-back birdies on the front nine Saturday:

The rest of the field is right there with Cantlay and DeChambeau, but with the way they are playing it is going to take either a historic round from someone or a historic collapse by two incredible golfers.

Just focusing on those within five strokes of the leaders, Sungjae Im (-18), Abraham Ancer (-17), Rory McIlroy (-17), Sam Burns (-17), Sergio Garcia (-17) and Jon Rahm (-16) are in the mix. Those eight golfers are all (aside from Sergio Garcia, 27th), unsurprisingly, all in the Top 20 of the FedEx Cup points standings. Just incredible talent all performing to expectations at the same time. A beautiful thing to see.

A win from either DeChambeau or Cantlay will vault them to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup overall standings heading into the final event of the season. Last year, Rahm won this event before watching Dustin Johnson win the FedEx Cup the next week.

Who is going to be in pole position for the FedEx Cup after Sunday?

Regional restrictions may apply.