How to Watch the BMW Championship, Third Round

Bryson DeChambeau put together an amazing second round, almost scoring the sacred 59.

All scores and rankings are based on play prior to being suspended for "darkness"

After the first round of the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns shared the lead in the clubhouse, then everything was turned on its head when Bryson DeChambeau took the tee. He destroyed the ball and managed his putting game to a masterful 60 (-12) to shoot up the leaderboard. Believe it or not, DeChambeau was a short putt away from an unheard-of 59 overall. Patrick Cantlay kept pace with a -9 to stay one stroke behind.

Can DeChambeau repeat that masterful round today?

How to Watch:

Date: August 28, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

From shots along the cart path, to long putts, to eagles here and eagles there, DeChambeau was in rare, rare form on Friday:

Overall the course is really playing well for everyone. Shooting a 60 is incredibly rare and will not likely be repeated, but everyone in contention is navigating the course with perfection and keeping their heads firmly above water to win this tournament.

Jon Rahm was tied for the lead after round one and played very strongly again in the second round to keep himself at the top of the leaderboard.

Heading into the weekend, DeChambeau, Cantlay, Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im, Hudson Swafford, Sam Burns and a packed field only six strokes behind the leaders are all in the hunt for this tournament and in the FedEx Cup!

Who is going to make their move today?

