How to Watch the BMW Championship, Second Round

A three-way lead after the first round heats up the competition in the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Jon Rahm entered the BMW Championship as the favorite after winning the tournament in 2020. He did not disappoint in the first round at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

After 18 holes, Rahm is tied atop the leaderboard (-8) with Sam Burns and Rory McIlroy, and a crowded field sits right behind them heading into the second round Friday.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Two of the best shots of the day belong to McIlroy, who set up an eagle, and Corey Conners, who found the hole from the bunker.

Tony Finau (-5) is tied for seventh after the first round after winning the Northern Trust Open last week. All but three golfers in the top 15 of the FedEx Cup standings are within five strokes of the lead after the first round.

Burns, the co-leader after the first round, is 12th in the FedEx Cup standings, while McIlroy is 28th.

Tour legends Phil Mickelson (-4) and Sergio Garcia (-7) are also in the running for both the BMW Championship and the FedEx Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.