How to Watch the PGA Tour Championship Charity Event

Today’s charity event is a nine-hole scramble match with Warrick Dunn and Mariah Stackhouse taking on Andruw Jones and Justin Rose. It takes place on the back nine and will primarily benefit the East Lake Foundation. One cool addition to this scramble event is that a student from a Historically Black College and/or University (HBCU) will join the pairings to hit a shot off the tee.

Which former athlete will represent their sport the best?

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Flashing back to last season when Dustin Johnson won the FedEx Cup over Jon Rahm (the leader coming into the PGA Tour Championship) and Justin Thomas:

Coming into the final event of the season, Rahm is the betting favorite (+355) over the field. Patrick Cantlay (+375), Bryson DeChambeau (+575) and Tony Finau (+750) are the next closest odds. Of the golfers in contention to win the FedEx Cup, Justin Thomas (+1800) and Cameron Smith (+2400) currently have the most favorable odds to bet on. All odds per Bovada.

If the last two tournaments are any indication of the play here in the final, this is going to go extra holes. The Northern Trust Open came down to a playoff between Finau and Smith, while the BMW Championship had a playoff between Cantlay and DeChambeau.

Only Tiger Woods (2007, 2009) and Rory McIlroy (2016, 2019) have won multiple FedEx Cups since 2007 when it was introduced. Thomas has the chance to become the third player if the tournament goes in his favor. To make history he will have to win the tournament outright and hope for some pretty pedestrian finishes for the five golfers ahead of him in the standings.

After a fun day of charity, the tournament begins!

