How to Watch the PGA Tour Championship, First Round

After a long, competitive, exciting season it all comes down to the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta with Patrick Cantlay as the FedEx points leader.

The first round of the final tournament of the PGA Tour season is here. If last week’s BMW Championship is any indication of this week, it's going to be some of the most entertaining golf ever. This season only five players have won more than one event. Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Jason Kokrak and Stewart Cink all have two victories under their belts while Patrick Cantlay boasts three.

Who is going to be the leader in the clubhouse after Day 1 of the final tournament of the season?

How to Watch:

Date: September 2, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the PGA Tour Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week included an epic finale between DeChambeau and Cantlay in a 20-hole playoff to determine the BMW Championship and the leader heading into the PGA Tour Championship:

Last season, Dustin Johnson won this event and the FedEx Cup with a -21 over Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and John Rahm. This year, some of the same names are in the mix.

The Tour Championship is worth 2,000 points towards the FedEx Cup which means that Cantlay, Tony Finau, DeChambeau, Rahm, Cameron Smith and Thomas are all in contention. Cantlay has a very decided advantage based on points but also on his play all season. In addition to his three event wins, he's racked up three top 10 finishes and six top 15 finishes.

There are several outcomes that are in the balance this week, but if the season and recent play offer any indication of how this tournament will play out, Cantlay, Finau or DeChambeau are going to be hoisting the FedEx Cup on Sunday.

Be sure to tune in to catch all the drama that is sure to unfold.

