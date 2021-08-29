August 29, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the Ally Challenge, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Ally Challenge is primed for an awesome finish with four golfers within one stroke of the two leaders in the clubhouse.
Author:

Coming into the tournament, all the talk was about Jim Furyk as the favorite to win the Ally Challenge and move up the money board in the PGA Champions Tour. While Furyk (-8) has played well, he is not in the best position to catch the leaders, Doug Barron and Bernhard Langer (-14), for the tournament championship Sunday in the final round.

Could Furyk have a historic round to complete a comeback win?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Ally Challenge, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The celebrities were out swinging, literally, in Ohio as Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Izzo and Jeff Blashill all were playing for charity:

After the first round, Furyk was right in the mix with a 65, seven under, but shot just one under par Saturday to tread water. 

Barron shot eight under Saturday, the best round of the day and Thongchai Jaidee (-12) shot a 65, seven under par to complement his first round and stay in contention. There really haven't been many monster rounds, as expected, but more consistency from the leaders and veterans of the game.

Others in contention heading into Sunday’s final round are Joe Durant (-13), Marco Dawson (-11), and Steve Alker (-10) with a small pack behind them at nine and eight under overall. PGA Tour favorites Vijay Singh, Ernie Els and Furyk are all there, but would need very strong final rounds and considerable collapses from the leaders. All possible.

Anything can happen in golf! What is going to happen in the final round in Michigan?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

The Ally Challenge, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
