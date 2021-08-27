How to Watch the Ally Challenge, First Round

The Ally Challenge kicks off in Michigan with reigning champion Jim Furyk among the field looking for a win.

In 2017, the Ally Challenge was announced as a new tournament to take place in Michigan, replacing the Buick Open that ended in 2009. The tournament has a $2 million prize attached to it this year and is a part of the PGA Tour Champions tour. The tour was renamed and was formerly known as the Senior PGA Tour.

Who is going to take the two million dollar prize at Warwick Hills Golf Club this week?

Jim Furyk is the defending champion at the Ally Challenge and one of the favorites coming into the tournament:

The odds are in favor of Furyk (+450), with Retief Goosen (+700) and Jerry Kelly (+800) as the other favorites to win the tournament outright, per Caesars. The pandemic canceled a lot of tournaments and the Ally was the first tournament for a lot of golfers in 2020.

Other former PGA Tour standouts Ernie Els, Woody Austin, and Vijay Singh are on the slate as well. Els is fourth on the Champions Tour money list, so a win here could help move him up the standings. Jerry Kelly has the slight lead there over Furyk, Bernhard Langer, and Furyk.

The story of the 2020 Ally Challenge was consistency. Furyk scored -4, -6 and then a -4 in the three rounds, which allowed him to hold onto the lead as Kelly had a tougher second round and Tommy Armour fell apart in the third round after coming in as the leader in the clubhouse.

Who is going to take the fourth annual Ally Challenge this week on the PGA Champions Tour?

