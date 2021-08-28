How to Watch the Ally Challenge, Second Round

After the first round, there is a tie at the top of the leaderboard and a pool just one stroke back, including tournament favorite Jim Furyk.

Coming into the tournament, Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen were the betting odds favorites in Michigan for the Ally Challenge, a tournament that replaced the former Buick Open that ended in 2009. Furyk finds himself near the top of the leaderboard with a strong showing (-7, 65) in the first round, sitting in a tie for third overall with a mix of other golfers.

How to Watch:

Date: August 28, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Furyk is fully capable, as he has shown throughout his career in turning out a monster round and taking over a tournament in a day:

Marco Dawson and Bernhard Langer (-8) sit atop the leaderboard and in the clubhouse. On their heels, just one stroke back are Furyk, Joe Durant and K.J. Choi. Another group at -6 sit behind them, and another at -5 behind them. This is far from over and in a three-day tournament like this, all it takes is one strong day. Or two to three consistent days.

Dawson built his score with consistency. Zero bogeys, seven birdies and one excellent eagle on the 16th hole.

Langer took a slightly different approach with nine birdies and one bogey on the 9th hole absolutely dominating after that miscue, securing seven birdies in the final nine holes. Just a masterful showing on the back nine.

With two million dollars in the balance, who is going to separate themselves from the pack today?

