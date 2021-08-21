How to Watch PGA Tour Classics Boeing Classic, Second Round

One the course that Jack (Nicklaus) built, literally, who is going to emerge at the top of the leaderboard in the Senior Tour Event?

After the first round on the par 72 course, there is a trio at the top of the leaderboard and several more nipping at their heels. Billy Mayfair, Woody Austin, and Ernie Els all finished at -6 under par for the round. Familiar names like Davis Love III and Jim Furyk are all within striking distance as well.

Who will sip from the fountain of youth and take the trophy at the 16th annual Boeing Classic?

How to Watch:

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Boeing Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Els is one of, if not the biggest name on the card with four Major Championship wins and several Top 5 finishes as well. As recently as 2012 Els won The Open Championship in the now infamous collapse from Adam Scott.

Historically, this course shoots high and winners are in the -13 to -18 range. With a lot of golf to go there is an opportunity for some awesome moments and golfers to move up and down the leaderboard over the course of the weekend.

Is this going to be the fourth time a former PGA Tour Major Tournament winner can take the crown at the Boeing Classic and the first time a multiple-time winner gets it?

Regional restrictions may apply.