August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch PGA Tour Classics Boeing Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One the course that Jack (Nicklaus) built, literally, who is going to emerge at the top of the leaderboard in the Senior Tour Event?
Author:

After the first round on the par 72 course, there is a trio at the top of the leaderboard and several more nipping at their heels. Billy Mayfair, Woody Austin, and Ernie Els all finished at -6 under par for the round. Familiar names like Davis Love III and Jim Furyk are all within striking distance as well.

Who will sip from the fountain of youth and take the trophy at the 16th annual Boeing Classic?

How to Watch:

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Boeing Classic, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Els is one of, if not the biggest name on the card with four Major Championship wins and several Top 5 finishes as well. As recently as 2012 Els won The Open Championship in the now infamous collapse from Adam Scott.

Historically, this course shoots high and winners are in the -13 to -18 range. With a lot of golf to go there is an opportunity for some awesome moments and golfers to move up and down the leaderboard over the course of the weekend.

Is this going to be the fourth time a former PGA Tour Major Tournament winner can take the crown at the Boeing Classic and the first time a multiple-time winner gets it?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

PGA Tour Classics Boeing Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennessee Titans
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Buccaneers

Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA;Bobby Lashley (black trunks) with MVP (suit) battles Kofi Kingston (purple pants) for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena.
Other

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2021

Carolina Panthers Sam Darnold
NFL

How to Watch Ravens at Panthers

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

How to Watch Falcons at Dolphins

St Louis Cardinals Adam Wainwright
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Pirates

Vince Morales
MMA

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Prelims

Ernie Els
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour Classics Boeing Classic, Second Round

Austin Cindric Nascar
NASCAR

How to Watch New Holland 250

Cornhole
Other

How to Watch ACL Pro Shootout #7

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy