August 22, 2021
How to Watch PGA Tour Classics Boeing Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the three-round event at the PGA Tour Boeing Classic kicks off in Washington State.
The final group at the Boeing Classic features Woody Austin (-10), one of the best golfers of a generation in Jim Furyk (-9), and Colin Montgomerie (-9). Only one stroke separates Austin from his peers. Keep an eye on Stephen Ames (-7) who shot a second-round best 66 to get back in the running!

Will Furyk add another win to his resume as the legend continues driving his way up the leaderboards?

How to Watch:

Date: August 22, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Boeing Classic, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Plenty of legends have won this tournament and showed why golf is one sport that allows athletes to ease gracefully out of their athletic primes. Tournaments like these are always a lot of fun and show us why golf can produce some of the coolest stories in sports:

Ames made his run on the back nine in the second round, which if he can carry that momentum, will allow him to continue climbing up the leaderboard. He currently sits only three strokes back of the lead. Ames also played well on the back nine in the first round, but his five birdies in round two really opened the door for this potential comeback.

Tim Petrovic (-8) also had a strong back nine in round two with six birdies and a shot at a win in the final round!

How will things close out in the final round of the Boeing Classic?

Regional restrictions may apply.

