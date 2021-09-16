September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jon Rahm and Kevin Na will battle for the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif.
Author:

Stewart Cink, last year’s Fortinet Championship winner, will not be defending his title this year. That means a new champion will be crowned this year.

World no. 1 Jon Rahm is one of two Top 20 golfers in the tournament this week along with Kevin Na. Other names to watch in the field include PGA Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris, legend Phil Mickelson, two-time Napa Champion Brendan Steele and Hideki Matsuyama.

Who is going to kick off the 2022 PGA Tour Season with a win and start off strong for the next FedEx Cup?

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Fortinet Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year in the previously named “Safeway Open,” Cink won by two strokes over Harry Higgs in a tournament that always seems to have a close finish.

Rahm is coming off of a PGA season where he was the No. 1 golfer in the world and in a position to win the FedEx Cup, but came up just short to Patrick Cantlay. 

Na has become one of the most intriguing and fun players to watch on the PGA Tour. He finished third in the FedEx Cup points standings in 2021 and wrapped up the year with one win, five top three finishes and another top eight finish. 

Na comes in as one of the betting favorites (+1900, fourth-best odds) along with Rahm (+410), Webb Simpson (+1500) and Matsuyama (+1700) per VegasInsiders.

There is a lot on the line in Napa to kick start the 2022 PGA Tour and a new season of golf!

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

Fortinet Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ARCA Series
NASCAR

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Bristol

John Rahm
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, First Round

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Phillies

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, First Round

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
SI Guide

Giants Visit Washington To Start Week 2

Leicester City
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Napoli

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) slides over guard Hawk Wimmer (62) to score scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy