How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, First Round

Jon Rahm and Kevin Na will battle for the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif.

Stewart Cink, last year’s Fortinet Championship winner, will not be defending his title this year. That means a new champion will be crowned this year.

World no. 1 Jon Rahm is one of two Top 20 golfers in the tournament this week along with Kevin Na. Other names to watch in the field include PGA Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris, legend Phil Mickelson, two-time Napa Champion Brendan Steele and Hideki Matsuyama.

Who is going to kick off the 2022 PGA Tour Season with a win and start off strong for the next FedEx Cup?

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship:

Game Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Fortinet Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year in the previously named “Safeway Open,” Cink won by two strokes over Harry Higgs in a tournament that always seems to have a close finish.

Rahm is coming off of a PGA season where he was the No. 1 golfer in the world and in a position to win the FedEx Cup, but came up just short to Patrick Cantlay.

Na has become one of the most intriguing and fun players to watch on the PGA Tour. He finished third in the FedEx Cup points standings in 2021 and wrapped up the year with one win, five top three finishes and another top eight finish.

Na comes in as one of the betting favorites (+1900, fourth-best odds) along with Rahm (+410), Webb Simpson (+1500) and Matsuyama (+1700) per VegasInsiders.

There is a lot on the line in Napa to kick start the 2022 PGA Tour and a new season of golf!

Regional restrictions may apply.