How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round

The Korn Ferry Championship comes down to the final day with the leader in the clubhouse just one stroke up on the field.

After round one, Trey Mullinax held a two-stroke lead. Then after the second round, Mullinax held a one-stroke lead. Going into the final round he maintains that one-stroke lead, but played a lot better overall on Saturday heading into the final round. Four golfers are within three strokes with another three just five strokes behind the lead.

Who is going to take home the Korn Ferry Tour Championship this season?

How to Watch:

Date: September 5, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There are always some awesome highlights in a championship round, looking back two years ago at some awesome golf shots, including from this years contender Joseph Bramlett:

Joseph Bramlett (-13) has steadily gotten better round over round shooting 70, 68, then 65 to put himself in second place. Very similar path for John Huh (-12) shot 70, 69, and then a 65 to put himself just two strokes back of the lead.

Mullinax might be going the other direction with three bogeys in his final six holes, but thankfully balanced that out with three birdies. Just hitting par on those three could have given Mullinax a fairly comfortable lead heading into the final round. Mullinax is maintaining his lead with strong drives (316.3 average yards, fourth) and hitting greens in regulation (81.5%, tied for second).

Bramlett was cruising through nine holes shooting a -6 and masterful plays, but then he bookended four more birdies with a double-bogey on the 11th hole and a bogey on the 16th. Make those pars and he shoots a 62 and takes a two stroke lead into today!

Very similar for Huh, who, on the back nine shot a -6 with four birdies and one awesome eagle before a bogey on 18 ended his day. So close, but the momentum Bramlett and Huh built might be just what they needed to overtake Mullinax and his wire-to-wire lead so far at the Korn Ferry Championship in Indiana.

Regional restrictions may apply.