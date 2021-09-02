How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round

Here we are! The final event of the Korn Ferry Tour where a winner will be crowned and dreams will literally come true.

The stakes could not be higher heading into the final event on the Korn Ferry Tour with PGA Tour Cards, a million dollars, and the overall tour title on the line this week in Indiana. Defending champion Brandon Wu comes in hoping to make his mark with a second consecutive win, something no player has done on the Korn Ferry Tour to date. Several members of The 25 are playing this week as well as two other previous tour championship winners, Matt Every (2009) and Tom Lewis (2019).

Who are you keeping your eye on this week at the Tour Championship?

How to Watch:

Date: September 2, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year's Korn Ferry Championship had some incredible play from the golfers in contention for their PGA Tour Cards, with some awesome shots along the way in the Final Round:

Per Bovada, the tournament has razor-thin margins at the top. Technically, Christian Bezuidenhout (+2200) and Taylor Moore (+2200) are the favorites, but Chad Ramey (+2500) and Greyson Sigg (+2500) are right there in the mix. From there, seven golfers are tied at +3300 odds. It is a pretty tight race for the tournament championship!

The purse for this tournament is $1 million. The hunt for a PGA Tour Card has already seen nine players clinch their spot on next year's tour, with 16 cards in the balance still.

Last year's event was won by one stroke and historically this is a very competitive golf tournament. There is more at stake for several of these players, including a chance to move to the PGA Tour, which is the dream of so many young golfers as they get started on the exciting journey of their career.

Who is going to start off as the leader in the clubhouse at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship?

Regional restrictions may apply.