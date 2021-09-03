How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round

The Korn Ferry Tour’s final event of the season continues today with Trey Mullinax as the leader in the clubhouse.

As the Korn Ferry Tour winds down and the championship kicked off yesterday, there are still 16 opportunities for The 25. As of this week, Aaron Rai, J.J. Spaun, Matthias Schwab, Lucas Herbert, Bronson Burgoon, Vincent Whaley, Scott Gutschewski, Callum Tarren and Alex Smalley have all secured their place on the 2021-2022 PGA Tour. Who else will accomplish that goal this week and make it to the PGA Tour, the dream of every golfer!

How to Watch:

Date: September 3, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Trey Mullinax holds the lead after the first round after his 63, which is a big jump considering he was projected to finish T25 based on the tour this year. Here is Mullinax winning his first tournament five years ago:

Coming in, Christian Bezuidenhout (-1, T35) and Taylor Moore (-4, T10) were the betting favorites. Bezuidenhout is not off to a strong overall start, while Moore is still in contention for the tournament and the $1,000,000 prize.

There are 25 total PGA Tour Cards available this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, nine of which have been secured and 16 are in the balance. Andrew Novak (-5, T3) has secured his PGA Tour Card and is also in a position to win the championship and the purse.

Tyson Alexander (-7) is in sole possession of second place after round one with a small group at -5 including Novak, Hayden Buckley and Tommy Gainey. There is still a lot of golf on the horizon for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship between today and the weekend. If this play keeps up it is going to be an exciting weekend of golf!

Can Mullinax hold onto his lead today?

