September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After two rounds in Indiana, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship lead is still in the hands of Trey Mullinax, with several others in the hunt.
Author:

This event is a re-air, so avoid spoilers if you can! Through two rounds Trey Mullinax (-10) still holds the lead, by the slimmest of margins, over Hayden Buckley (-9) and a strong pack (-7) hungry for a comeback win. Mullinax was incredible, shooting a 63 in round one, then stumbled back to reality with a 71 to let the field catch up.

How to Watch:

Date: September 4, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Still three strokes back, Max McGreevy shot a round-best 64 to put himself in a position today to get atop the leaderboard. Here is a look at his play in a tournament earlier this season:

It was a rough overall Friday on the course for everyone at the top of the leaderboard after Thursday. Mullinax shot a 71, Tyson Alexander shot a 77 after his initial 65, Tommy Gainey also shot a 71 after his initial 67 and Andrew Novak shot a 73 after his 67 in round one. Rough day for the top of the leaderboard.

With the first two days being a rollercoaster it is that much more important for golfers to get back in a groove today, knowing that it could be rough tomorrow.

Keep an eye on Buckley (67, 68) who has been the most steady and has not fallen victim to the ups and downs of his peers. Joshua Creel has a pair of 69’s, which if holds true puts him in a position to be near or at the top of the leaderboard after today. Sometimes the answer is not one incredible day and a historic level round, the answer most of the time is consistent, solid play for three or four days.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
Other

How to Watch Frisco vs. Massachusetts

Trey Mullinax
Golf

How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics vs. Lynx

Texas A&M
NCAAFB

How to Watch Kent State at Texas A&M

Washington Huskies
NCAAFB

How to Watch Montana at Washington

Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

JT Daniels Georgia Bulldogs
NCAAFB

How to Watch Georgia at Clemson

Georgia Tech
NCAAFB

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech

Florida Gators
NCAAFB

How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Florida

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy