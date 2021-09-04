How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round

After two rounds in Indiana, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship lead is still in the hands of Trey Mullinax, with several others in the hunt.

This event is a re-air, so avoid spoilers if you can! Through two rounds Trey Mullinax (-10) still holds the lead, by the slimmest of margins, over Hayden Buckley (-9) and a strong pack (-7) hungry for a comeback win. Mullinax was incredible, shooting a 63 in round one, then stumbled back to reality with a 71 to let the field catch up.

Still three strokes back, Max McGreevy shot a round-best 64 to put himself in a position today to get atop the leaderboard. Here is a look at his play in a tournament earlier this season:

It was a rough overall Friday on the course for everyone at the top of the leaderboard after Thursday. Mullinax shot a 71, Tyson Alexander shot a 77 after his initial 65, Tommy Gainey also shot a 71 after his initial 67 and Andrew Novak shot a 73 after his 67 in round one. Rough day for the top of the leaderboard.

With the first two days being a rollercoaster it is that much more important for golfers to get back in a groove today, knowing that it could be rough tomorrow.

Keep an eye on Buckley (67, 68) who has been the most steady and has not fallen victim to the ups and downs of his peers. Joshua Creel has a pair of 69’s, which if holds true puts him in a position to be near or at the top of the leaderboard after today. Sometimes the answer is not one incredible day and a historic level round, the answer most of the time is consistent, solid play for three or four days.

