How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round

The final round of the NCHC kicks off with a tight leaderboard and PGA Tour Cards on the line.

It is definitely an exciting time on the Korn Ferry Tour as so many hopefuls for PGA Tour Cards are doing everything they can to make that cut. So far, of The 25 that will earn that honor, so many have clinched their cards including Stephan Jaeger (-15, tied for the tournament lead), David Lipsky (-14, tied for third), and Adam Svensson (-13, fourth).

How will the tournament shake out?

How to Watch:

Date: August 29, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Each season on the Korn Ferry Tour there are great stories, like Scott Harrington, on their way to the PGA Tour.

Heading into the final round, the standings of the Korn Ferry Tour have Greyson Sigg in first place with Jaeger right behind him in second. Both have already clinched their cards for next season and are out there playing for pride and the $180,000 winners prize that comes with that pride. While Sigg is not in the running, Jaeger is and looks to add to his season earnings of just north of three million.

It won’t be enough for Vincent Whaley to win this tournament and jump into the mix for his PGA Tour Card. A win would take his earnings to just under $900,000 for the season, which would not crack the Top 25. Still, for the young Whaley it would be a great win and momentum builder for the 2021-2022 season.

Who will earn the final PGA Tour Cards left to be handed out?

Regional restrictions may apply.