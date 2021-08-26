How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round

There are three tournaments in the series final of the Korn Ferry Tour and this is number two. Who is going to take home the million?

Entering this week Stephan Jaeger holds a +248 point lead over Mito Pereira on the Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard. There are expected to be 142 golfers in the field, which will pass out 50 PGA Tour Cards at the end of the three tournament series to end the season. This is the second tournament in the series after last week's Albertsons Boise Open.

How to Watch:

Date: August 26, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In previous years, future PGA Tour golfers Justin Thomas, Harris English and Peter Uihlein won this tournament on their way to their PGA Tour Cards:

Greyson Sigg won the Albertsons Boise Open to give him the lead in The 25 Rank, different from the overall points lead, which is held by Jaeger. Sigg has the momentum coming into the NCHC and is the presumed favorite to most, but the betting odds have Christian Bezuidenhout (+1400) as the pick to win per odds on The Golf News Net.

Jaeger has been very consistent this season with 12 top 10 finishes including five finishes in the top 3.

It should be a really fun finish to the Korn Ferry Tour, where realistically Sigg and Jaeger are the favorites, but Chad Ramey, Mito Pereria, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith, and Davis Riley in positions to win it all. They are all within a million dollars of the lead in The Top 25, which is the prize this week.

With one more tournament in the future and the NCHC starting this week with the title in the balance, this is what makes golf so much fun!

Regional restrictions may apply.