How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round

With two rounds in the books, there are two leaders in the clubhouse, and it's no coincidence they are the two already headed to the PGA Tour next year.

There are a lot of nervous hopefuls teeing off every day this week looking to secure their PGA Tour Card for next season. Leaders David Lipsky and Stephan Jaeger (both eight under par) aren't among that crowd because they've already done enough to secure their place on the PGA Tour next season. The drama starts after these two with everyone else jockeying for position on the leaderboard.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

With Bryson DeChambeau shooting a 60 today and Jaeger at the top of the leaderboard, here is a flashback to Jaeger’s historic 58 back in 2016:

Looking at the field, there are seven golfers sitting at nine under par just behind the leaders. Curtis Luck, Patrick Fishburn, Taylor Montgomery and Rhein Gibson all played very consistently, with two rounds of 66 and a round of 67 through the first two days. Steady, even-mannered golf.

Vincent Whaley and Satoshi Kodaira both had strong second rounds to complement solid first rounds to shoot their way back into the tournament.

Aaron Rai (eight under) is just behind that pack and might be the most dangerous after having the best round of the day, an eight-under 63. There's a lot of golf ahead of the field, but a 63 can get anyone back in contention or separate them from the pack Saturday.

Can anyone jump Jaeger and Lipsky for the lead on Day 3?

