How to Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round

Korn Ferry Tour points leader Stephan Jaeger opened two under par in the first round. Can he make up the six-stroke deficit?

The day belonged to No. 109 on the Tour, Wes Roach, who shot eight under par to walk into the clubhouse as the leader after the first round. The Top 75 qualify for the Finals of the Tour while the Top 25 get their PGA Tour Card. A win for Roach here could be a step in the right direction to getting into that elusive Top 75.

Does Roach have the juice to win the Albertsons Boise Open, or will the field catch up?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Right under Roach are Greyson Sigg (No. 6), Ben Kohles (No. 23), Hayden Springer (No. 186) and Ted Potter Jr. All three enter the second round within a stroke of the lead.

The trio to watch heading into the tournament included Taylor Montgomery, Paul Haley II and Peter Uihlein as the next three outside of the Top 25. After the first round, Uihlein and Montgomery finished five under to tie for 13th while Haley II shot an even par to put him in a T82 heading into the second round. There is still a lot of golf to be played, but none of the three made a major move to jump into the Top 25.

Keep an eye on Stephan Jaeger, Sigg, Uihlein, Montgomery and Kohles heading into the second round. They all have a lot at stake!

