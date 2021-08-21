August 21, 2021
How to Watch Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Twenty-one golfers are within two strokes of the lead at the start of the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour event.
Seven golfers sit at the top of the leaderboard at 10 under par at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kelly Kraft sits one stroke behind the pack in the lead after a massive 10 under par in the second round. He started the round with four consecutive birdies, then shot a birdie on six out of the nine holes on the back nine.

Stephan Jaeger (-3), Taylor Montgomery (-3), Greyson Sigg (-1) and Peter Uihlein (-3) struggled in Friday's round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

