The PBC Tournament kicks off today and a new champion will be crowned with defending course champion Seth Reeves not in the field.

The fifth annual Pinnacle Bank Championship Tournament kicks off in the Korn Ferry Tour. Previous winners include defending champ Seth Reeves, Kristoffer Ventura (2019), David Skinns (2018), and Sam Ryder (2017).

Over the past three tournaments, it has come down to the wire with each winner taking the tournament by two or less strokes.

This is always a fun, high-scoring tournament with previous winners putting up gaudy -11, -16 (twice) and -21 scores, destroying the Omaha, Nebraska course. The course is a Par 71 (284 total). The course has 27 recreational holes and has been a host for professional events for four decades.

How to Watch:

Date: August 12, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Searching the internet there are no betting odds available for this tournament, but American Andrew Novak is off to a hot start at -6 through the first round. This tournament is flooded with American players with 13 total countries represented.

Who is going to close out the summer with momentum and a tournament victory?

