How to Watch PGA Tour Wyndham Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reigning Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama and defending champ Jim Herman are in the field as the tour hits Greensboro.
Author:

The final stop of the 2021 PGA Tour’s regular season embarks on Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC as players battle for $6.4 million in prize money, but possibly more importantly, their final chance to crack the top 125 in FedEx Cup rankings to keep their tour cards and earn a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The par 70 course hosts the event for the 14th consecutive year and going low is a requirement to take home the trophy as -21 has been the winning score three of the last five years.

Last year, Jim Herman took home his third PGA tour win with a final round 63, besting Billy Horschel by one stroke, putting him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and snagging a $1,152,000 payday.

Among the entrants this week include former Masters Champions Patrick Reed, Zach Johnson, Bubba Watson, former Wyndham winners Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson, as well as Rickie Fowler and world No. 8 ranked Louis Oosthuizen, who had a magical run at The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s before carding a final round 73 taking him out of contention.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:00pm

TV: The Golf Channel

You can stream the tournament on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Will Zalatoris, currently ranked 29th in the world, is in the field this week, but it could be his final tournament of the season. Despite winning over $3.4 million this season, Zalatoris needs to win this week to earn his PGA tour card and ensure his spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Given the breakout season he has had, including a second-place finish at the Masters and a top 10 at the PGA Championship, Zalatoris does not currently have full-time status on tour. 

