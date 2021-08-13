Round Two! Can the trio with the lead in the clubhouse hold on through the halfway point of the tournament?

With one round in the books, Andrew Novak, Davis Riley and Kevin Lucas (-6) shared the lead at The Club at Indian Creek. There was not a lot of separation on Thursday as 11 others found themselves within two strokes of that lead.

The weather is forecasted to be perfect for a day of golf in Omaha with a modest 75-degree temperature, light winds, no rain and some humidity.

A major story to watch is Kevin Lucas, who is currently ranked No. 166 on the Korn Ferry Tour. He needs to win to crack the Top 75 and continue with the tour. A loss puts him on the outside looking in.

The other two co-leaders have their spots secured.

How to Watch:

Date: August 13, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch Pinnacle Bank Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is an important tournament as 25 golfers will get their PGA Tour Card this weekend. Who will punch their cards in Omaha and make the jump?

Regional restrictions may apply.