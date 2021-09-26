September 26, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch PURE Insurance Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

K.J. Choi leads by two shots entering Sunday's final round at the PGA Champions Tour event.
Author:

K.J. Choi takes a two-stroke lead over Alex Cejka and Bernhard Langer into the Sunday's final round of the PURE Insurance Championship in California.

How to Watch PURE Insurance Championship:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch PURE Insurance Championship Final Round online with fuboTV:

Choi (-9) shot a four-under-par 68 in Saturday's second round. A bogey-free scorecard vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard after he finished Friday in third place. The two golfers ahead of him entering Saturday, Cejka (-7) and Stuart Appleby (-1), did not sustain their success from the first day.

Bernhard Langer (-7) and Jeff Maggert (-6) both shot 66, the best score of the day, to move up the leaderboard. With a $330,000 payout for a first-place finish, a win for Langer would add to his money lead over Jerry Kelly.

Doug Barron, Marco Dawson and Ken Tanigawa, have all scored 69 in both rounds so far and enter Sunday six under par.

Jim Furyk won this tournament last year at 12 under par in a playoff with Kelly.

Choi finished last year tied for 14th at the PURE Insurance Championship and is looking to close out a win this time around.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

PGA Champions Tour PURE Insurance Championship Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV



USATSI_16563464
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
