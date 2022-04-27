How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Rafael Cabrera Bello struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He's looking for better results in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Cabrera Bello's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Cabrera Bello has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
July 22-25
3M Open
58
-2
$14,718
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
