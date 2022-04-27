How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Rafael Cabrera Bello struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He's looking for better results in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cabrera Bello's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Cabrera Bello has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 38 -6 $17,575 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC E $0 July 22-25 3M Open 58 -2 $14,718 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.