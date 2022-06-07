How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rafael Cabrera Bello hits the course in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.
How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Location: Toronto, Canada
Cabrera Bello's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Cabrera Bello has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)