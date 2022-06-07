Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Cabrera Bello hits the course in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Cabrera Bello's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Cabrera Bello has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 38 -6 $17,575 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.