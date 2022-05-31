How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello hits from a sand trap on the 2nd green during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 37th in this tournament a year ago, Rafael Cabrera Bello has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Cabrera Bello's Statistics

Cabrera Bello has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In 2021, Cabrera Bello's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 37th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 38 -6 $17,575 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC E $0 July 22-25 3M Open 58 -2 $14,718

