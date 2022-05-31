How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 37th in this tournament a year ago, Rafael Cabrera Bello has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.
How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Cabrera Bello's Statistics
- Cabrera Bello has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In 2021, Cabrera Bello's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 37th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
July 22-25
3M Open
58
-2
$14,718
